Police: Waco man arrested after video shows him choking woman

Police arrested a 27-year-old Waco man Wednesday after a woman's 14-year-old son showed them a video he recorded of the man choking her, police reported.

Alejandro Salazar was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of assault by strangulation.

Officers responding to a call about 11 p.m. Wednesday at a North Waco home forced their way into a bathroom to pull Salazar off the woman, according to the affidavit. The woman, who had injuries to her neck and bloodshot eyes, told officers Salazar followed her to the bathroom after she went there to get away from him during an argument, and he “grabbed her by the throat with his right hand and started to squeeze her throat, choking her,” an arrest affidavit states.

Her three children, the oldest 14, witnessed the incident, and the 14-year-old recorded a video of the incident and showed it to officers when they arrived, according to the affidavit.

According to the report, the video shows Salazar holding the victim in a “bear hug” while she was trying to get away from him, followed by the bathroom door closing. Someone can then be heard on the recording being slammed into a wall behind the closed door, and the woman can be heard saying Salazar was choking her, the affidavit states.

Salazar was released from McLennan County Jail on Thursday after posting a $20,000 bond.

