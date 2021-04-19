Police: Waco man arrested in child sex assault case

A Waco man has charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child, based on incidents in 2018 through 2019.

According to an affidavit, Terence Pecina, 26, was arrested April 7 after an investigation found he had committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against a child younger than 14 years from July 2018 to April 2019.

The Waco Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit looked into a referral from Child Protection Services after the child alleged that Pecina had abused her. According to the affidavit, the child underwent a forensic interview and was given a medical exam at the Advocacy Center. CPS also interviewed the child.

The affidavit states that the detective assigned to the case attempted to contact Pecina, but he refused to cooperate.

Pecina is being held without bond at McLennan County Jail, and he faces two additional charges, including the assault of a pregnant woman.

