Police: Waco man broke bone in wife's face, left her in ditch

Waco Police arrested a man last week after he hit his wife several times, fracturing a bone in her face, then picked up his children and drove with them while he was drunk, according to an arrest affidavit.

Charles James White, of Waco, and his wife were asked to leave a local bar Thursday night, and White refused the bar owner's offer to get them a ride home, according to the affidavit. White and his wife were arguing on the drive home, and she hit him in the face, the affidavit says. White then started punching her repeatedly as they continued driving for several miles, according to the report.

She was eventually able to jump out of the vehicle, and after trying to get her back in, White drove away, leaving her in a ditch, the affidavit says. She called her mother to pick her up, and her mother called police after arriving, according to the affidavit. She received treatment at a hospital for a fractured bone in her face, the report says.

White drove home, picked up their three children and drove with them to his mother's home in Lacy Lakeview, police reported.

White was arrested on three child endangerment charges and an aggravated assault with serious bodily injury charge, a second-degree felony charge. He was released from McLennan County Jail on $12,000 bond Thursday.

