 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Waco man broke bone in wife's face, left her in ditch
0 comments

Police: Waco man broke bone in wife's face, left her in ditch

{{featured_button_text}}

Waco Police arrested a man last week after he hit his wife several times, fracturing a bone in her face, then picked up his children and drove with them while he was drunk, according to an arrest affidavit.

Charles James White, of Waco, and his wife were asked to leave a local bar Thursday night, and White refused the bar owner's offer to get them a ride home, according to the affidavit. White and his wife were arguing on the drive home, and she hit him in the face, the affidavit says. White then started punching her repeatedly as they continued driving for several miles, according to the report.

Charles James White

White

She was eventually able to jump out of the vehicle, and after trying to get her back in, White drove away, leaving her in a ditch, the affidavit says. She called her mother to pick her up, and her mother called police after arriving, according to the affidavit. She received treatment at a hospital for a fractured bone in her face, the report says.

White drove home, picked up their three children and drove with them to his mother's home in Lacy Lakeview, police reported.

White was arrested on three child endangerment charges and an aggravated assault with serious bodily injury charge, a second-degree felony charge. He was released from McLennan County Jail on $12,000 bond Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert