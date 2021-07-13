Police: Waco man broke into house while resident was home

A 56-year-old Waco man accused of breaking into a house while a resident was inside remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday.
Police arrested Anthony Darnell Chalk on July 3 after a woman at the house in the 2500 block of Morrow Avenue called about 2 a.m. and said a man with a bat was on her porch and saying someone was trying to kill him, according to an arrest affidavit. Before officers arrived, Chalk started kicking the front door, broke through a window and entering the home, according to the affidavit.
Officers arrived and arrested Chalk on a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $15,000.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.