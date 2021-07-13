 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Waco man broke into house while resident was home
0 comments

Police: Waco man broke into house while resident was home

{{featured_button_text}}

A 56-year-old Waco man accused of breaking into a house while a resident was inside remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday.

Police arrested Anthony Darnell Chalk on July 3 after a woman at the house in the 2500 block of Morrow Avenue called about 2 a.m. and said a man with a bat was on her porch and saying someone was trying to kill him, according to an arrest affidavit. Before officers arrived, Chalk started kicking the front door, broke through a window and entering the home, according to the affidavit.

Officers arrived and arrested Chalk on a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $15,000.

Anthony Darnell Chalk

Chalk
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic surfing bittersweet for Native Hawaiians

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert