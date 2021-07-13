Police: Waco man broke into house while resident was home

Police arrested Anthony Darnell Chalk on July 3 after a woman at the house in the 2500 block of Morrow Avenue called about 2 a.m. and said a man with a bat was on her porch and saying someone was trying to kill him, according to an arrest affidavit. Before officers arrived, Chalk started kicking the front door, broke through a window and entering the home, according to the affidavit.