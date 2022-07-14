Police: Waco man charged with assault said victim is suspect in girlfriend's sexual assault

A fight with a baseball bat led to a Waco man's arrest near the 900 block of Turner Street and sent another man to an area hospital Tuesday, according to Waco police.

Eddie Evans, 47, of Waco, was arrested Tuesday and taken to McLennan County Jail, police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in an email. Court and jail records show Evans charged with a second-degree felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and released on $5,000 bond following his Wednesday arraignment hearing.

Police responded to Turner Street for a call about a fight shortly after noon Tuesday and learned Evans had used a baseball bat in a fight with another man, Shipley wrote.

"Eddie stated that (the man he fought) is the suspect in Eddie's girlfriend's sexual assault that was reported on (Monday) to the Waco Police Department," his arrest affidavit states. "Eddie sated that rather than wait for the police investigation he wanted to ask (the man he fought) himself to try and understand what happened."

Evans brought a baseball bat and a fixed blade knife, according to the affidavit.

The man Evans fought told Evans that he paid Evans' girlfriend for sex, the affidavit states.

Evans claimed the man he fought pulled a gun and pointed it at him before Evans struck the man many times with the baseball bat, the affidavit states. According to the affidavit, Evans said he and the man wrestled over control of the gun.

The man Evans fought was transported an area hospital to be treated for his injuries, the affidavit states.

Evans did not use the knife in the fight, the affidavit states. It does not say whether police found the gun Evans claimed the other man pointed at him.

Police could not release the condition of the man Evans fought.