The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Wednesday night double shooting that took place at about 11 p.m. near the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to a statement from Officer Bryton Johnson, a Waco police department spokesperson.

Waco officers found a man and a woman wounded with gunshots and began lifesaving measures immediately, according to Johnson. American Medical Response personnel transported both to a local hospital, where the woman survived and is in stable condition, according to Johnson.

The man was pronounced dead, according to Johnson. Police later identified him as Jamerson Hawthorne, 40, of Waco.

Officers believe this isolated incident poses no further danger to the public, according to Johnson. The department asks that anyone with information on the shootings call Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.