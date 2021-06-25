Police: Waco man shot and killed in struggle with barbershop owner

A Waco man died Friday after the owner of a North Waco barbershop shot him in an altercation at the shop, then called police and tried to revive him, Waco police said.

Timothy Danforth, 39, died at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest after the morning shooting at the Heads Up barbershop, 1623 Herring Ave. His family has been notified.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting shortly before 9:10 a.m., according to a Waco Police Department news release. The caller told dispatchers that he had shot a person, and he remained at the scene to perform CPR on Danforth until officers arrived.

Investigators found that the two men got into an altercation, and the owner displayed a firearm and shot Danforth one time.

The shooter, who has not been identified, cooperated with investigators and no charges were immediately filed, police said.

Alexander Courtney, a barber at Heads Up, called the incident "very unusual."

"This is not something that happens often," Courtney said. "We provide a safe environment for people to get their haircuts."