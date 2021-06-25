 Skip to main content
Police: Waco man shot and killed in struggle with barbershop owner
Police: Waco man shot and killed in struggle with barbershop owner

A Waco man died Friday after the owner of a North Waco barbershop shot him in an altercation at the shop, then called police and tried to revive him, Waco police said.

Timothy Danforth, 39, died at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest after the morning shooting at the Heads Up barbershop, 1623 Herring Ave. His family has been notified.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting shortly before 9:10 a.m., according to a Waco Police Department news release. The caller told dispatchers that he had shot a person, and he remained at the scene to perform CPR on Danforth until officers arrived.

Investigators found that the two men got into an altercation, and the owner displayed a firearm and shot Danforth one time.

The shooter, who has not been identified, cooperated with investigators and no charges were immediately filed, police said.

Alexander Courtney, a barber at Heads Up, called the incident "very unusual." 

"This is not something that happens often," Courtney said. "We provide a safe environment for people to get their haircuts."

Courtney said Danforth worked a neighboring business. Danforth approached the barber shop in the morning in a "very aggressive way," and began beating on the windows, Courtney said.

Courtney said the shop owner came out from the back, and the two men began arguing.

"The owner came out, and he put the safety our of customers and us first," Courtney said. 

The Waco Police Department is still investigating the incident.

