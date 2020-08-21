Police: Waco man stole FedEx truck from driver, abandoned it before taking jewelry from another car

A Waco man stole a FedEx truck Thursday afternoon in North Waco, abandoned it four blocks away and stole jewelry from another vehicle before he was arrested, an arrest affidavit states.

Waco police arrested Vintreil Demarcus Anderson, 21, at about 4:20 p.m., shortly after a FedEx driver reported his truck was stolen during a stop in the 3100 block of North 19th Street.

Anderson drove up to the truck in a sedan, walked up to the driver after the driver exited the truck and said, "'I'm really a southern Texas boy, how do you want to do this?,' to which (the driver) said, 'What do you mean?,'" the affidavit states. Anderson told the driver he wanted to drive the truck, and the driver took it as a threat and did not resist as Anderson drove away, according to the affidavit.

A woman who had been riding in the sedan with Anderson drove that vehicle away, and when police found her, she told them she was looking for Anderson, according to the affidavit.

Police then received a report that someone matching Anderson's description had stolen three necklaces from a vehicle at 19th Street and Park Lake Drive, and a short time later received a report that the FedEx truck was found abandoned and running in the 3500 block of North 19th Street, the affidavit states.