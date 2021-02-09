Police: Waco man tried to arrange relatives' killings online

A Waco man was arrested Monday on charges that he tried to hire someone online to kill two relatives, law enforcement officials announced.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security learned in November 2019 that Joe Meadors, 58, conspired with an unknown person in the spring of 2016 to have two relatives, also Waco residents, killed, according to a press release on the arrest. The exchange took place on a “darknet marketplace operated as a fraudulent platform offering various violent services, (murder, kidnap, assault, etc.)” where customers pay in crypto-currency, the press release states.

“I’m very proud of the joint effort between all agencies involved in the investigation of this case, and in bringing Meador into custody,” Sheriff Parnell McNamara said in the press release.

Meadors was indicted on a criminal solicitation charge Thursday, before a U.S. Marshals task force arrested him Monday. He was released on bond Tuesday.

