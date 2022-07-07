Police: Waco teen shot in leg during fight

Waco police are looking for the person who shot a Waco teen in the leg during a fight Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson said.

A 17-year-old suffered a superficial wound in the shooting near the 120 block of Lyndon Circle, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said by email. A call about the shooting came in just before 2:30 p.m., Shipley said.

“Initial information given to officers was the teen got involved in a fight over money and then was shot,” Shipley wrote.

Investigators do not believe robbery was the motive, but further details about what led to the shooting were unknown Thursday, Shipley said.