The death of a Waco woman nine days after an assault in a long-term care facility is being investigated as a homicide, but the mental capacity of the suspect is in question, Waco police reported in a press release Thursday.

Waco police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of Tina Foster, 70, according to a statement from Officer Bryton Johnson, a Waco police spokesperson. Foster died March 25, nine days after she was assaulted, Johnson said in the statement.

Officers responded at about 5:45 p.m. March 16 to a long-term care facility in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue and found Foster had been assaulted during a disturbance when she entered another patient’s room, according to the press release. She was hospitalized in stable condition, Johnson said.

Preliminary autopsy results list blunt force trauma as the cause of death and homicide the manner of death, he said.

The case will be transferred to the McLennan County District Attorney’s office for further review, Johnson said.