Police: Waco woman threatens brother with knife

An argument between a Waco woman and her brother escalated to punches and shoves Sunday, then she threatened him with a knife, according to police.

Waco police arrested Treasure Fields, 24, in the 1200 block of Forrest Street, on a second-degree felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, Fields initially called police at about 9 p.m. and said her 17-year-old brother had hit her multiple times and she had a knife to protect herself.

When officers arrived, Fields met them in the yard, and her brother and mother were on the front porch, according to the affidavit. No one was visibly injured, police reported.

Fields' mother told police Fields has an ongoing dispute with the mother of her brother's child, the affidavit says. Fields' mother said Fields had forced her way into the house and argued, then fought, with her brother, according to the affidavit.

Fields' mother and brother each said Fields threatened her brother with a kitchen knife, police reported.

She was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries before she was taken to McLennan County Jail. She was released by Tuesday evening on $5,000 bail.