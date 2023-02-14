Police arrested a Waco woman last week after she kicked her partner and tried to stab him with a sharpened pen, according to an arrest affidavit.

Canzetta Denise Washington, 60, appeared drunk and was kicking the man at about 8:30 p.m. Friday when police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 2300 block of Herring Avenue, an arrest affidavit says.

He did not want to press charges and referred to the fight as “scuffling,” according to the affidavit. He said they have been in a relationship for 20 to 35 years and she “acts out when intoxicated,” the affidavit says.

Two witnesses said Washington placed the man in a headlock and tried to stab him with a sharpened pen, the affidavit says.

One witness said Washington was the aggressor, according to the affidavit.

Washington remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $15,000 on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon, family violence.