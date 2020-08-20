Police warn of card skimmers removed at Waco Drive gas station

Waco police are warning residents to check their credit card accounts for fraudulent activity after a technician found credit card skimmers Thursday on four fuel pumps at a Sunoco gas station at Waco Drive and Ninth Street.

The technician removed the skimmers at 825 W. Waco Drive after finding them at about noon, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. The store owners were notified and said the skimmers could have been in place "for several months" because it had been several months since the pumps were last serviced, Bynum said.