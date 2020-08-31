Police: Woman arrested for firing arrow at officer

A Waco woman remained in jail Monday on charges that she shot an arrow at an officer who responded to a disturbance in East Waco on Saturday morning, an arrest affidavit states.

Police arrested Cheri Ann Mai, 39, after officers were called to Booker and Lincoln streets at about 9:40 a.m. in response to a four-person fight, the affidavit states. A 911 caller stated a woman was "shooting a bow and arrow" and described the woman.

One officer approached the area and found the woman, identified as Mai, walking "at a rapid pace southwest of the officer in a small lot. The officer described the weapon Mai carried as a "large crossbow" in the affidavit.

One officer traveled south down Booker Street, where Mai reportedly began to kneel and stand back up while looking at the officer, the affidavit states. The officer stayed in his vehicle to stay out of the line of fire of the arrow as Mai allegedly pulled the drawstring back.

Mai spotted the second officer and began to approach him, the affidavit states. Mai allegedly aimed at the second officer and fired a shot.