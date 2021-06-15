 Skip to main content
Police: Woman carjacked at knifepoint near Waco Convention Center
Police: Woman carjacked at knifepoint near Waco Convention Center

Waco Police are looking for a stolen vehicle after a woman reported she was carjacked Monday night near the Waco Convention Center, Officer Garen Bynum said.

The woman told police she was sitting in a maroon 2010 Subaru Forester parked on the University Parks Drive side of the convention center at about 9:50 p.m. when a man with a knife approached, pulled her out of the car and pushed her to the ground, Bynum said. He tried unsuccessfully to take her phone before getting in her car and driving away, he said.

He drove south on University Parks toward Interstate 35, Bynum said. Police have been unable to find the vehicle and are asking for information related to the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

