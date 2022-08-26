Police: Woman charged with attempted murder in Moody fight

A woman arrested Tuesday on an attempted murder charge in Moody had slapped the alleged victim with her colostomy bag before she and another woman held her to the ground while hitting and kicking her, according to police.

Moody police arrested Tammy Faye Hill, 51, of Dayton, on second-degree felony charges of attempted murder and assault of a family member causing bodily injury, a third-degree felony charge of attempted bribery and a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint. All four charges stem from an Aug. 10 incident in Moody, according to an arrest affidavit.

In a statement to Moody police, the alleged victim, a Gatesville woman, said Hill had threatened to tie her up and take her to Houston, before trying to run her over with a car, the affidavit states. The Gatesville woman said she had started walking away from Hill when Hill then got out of her car and threatened to kill her, and Hill's colostomy bag came off during the interaction, according to the affidavit.

Then the Gatesville woman’s mother, who lives nearby, drove up, and the woman got into her mother’s vehicle before Hill got back into her car and blocked in the mother’s vehicle, police reported.

A fight between Hill and the Gatesville woman then resumed outside the cars, and Hill slapped her with the colostomy bag, the affidavit states. Shortly after this, Moody police arrived and saw Hill and another woman holding the Gatesville woman to the ground, hitting her and kicking her, according to the affidavit.

Moody police separated the women and called EMS for Hill, who was bleeding from her side, the affidavit states.

Hill told police she had parked her car behind another car to prevent the Gatesville woman from leaving with her mother in that car, the affidavit states.

Hill was released from jail Wednesday on $67,000 bond.