Police: Woman dies in 2-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive
Police: Woman dies in 2-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive

A 55-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive near Wooded Acres Drive on Thursday night, police said.

It appears she lost control of a Ford F-150 she was driving east on Lake Shore and veered into the path of of GMC Yukon driving west on Lake Shore, Waco police Sgt. Lester Padgett said. She was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, Padgett said.

The collision, east of Wooded Acres, forced the Yukon into a treeline, and the driver of the Yukon, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries, he said.

Lake Shore was closed as crime scene technicians and detectives investigated. It was not immediately known whether excessive speed played a role in the crash, and the investigation was continuing, Padgett said.

