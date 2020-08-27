Police: Woman injured in shooting at North Waco home

A woman was shot at a North Waco home Thursday, and police had two men in custody to question them about their involvement, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Officers responded at about 5 p.m. to a report of gunfire at a home in the 900 block of North 24th Street. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering at least one gunshot wound to her abdomen, Bynum said.

She was taken to a local hospital, but information about her condition was not available Thursday night.

Officers believe the woman and two men were involved in an altercation that led to the shooting, and they were able to detain the two men for questioning Thursday evening, Bynum said. No arrests were made immediately, and the investigation was continuing.

The shooting was an isolated incident, Bynum said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.