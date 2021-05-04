 Skip to main content
Police: Woodway man arrested after threatening girlfriend with AK-47
Police arrested a Woodway man after he threatened his girlfriend with an AK-47-style rifle Sunday morning, according to an arrest affidavit.

Woodway officers arrested Jorge Luis Ramirez, 38, after responding to reports of a man threatening his family with a rifle at about 10 a.m. at an apartment in the 1500 block of Western Oaks Drive.

When police arrived, Ramirez’s girlfriend and another man walked out of the apartment and were escorted to a safe area, and the man told officers Ramirez was inside and armed with the military-style rifle, according to the affidavit. A short time later, Ramirez left the apartment unarmed and after being detained told police where the weapon was, according to the affidavit.

Ramirez's girlfriend told police he had left the living room after a heated argument and returned with an unloaded rifle and a magazine in hand, the affidavit states. She said he then loaded the rifle and made threatening statements, according to the report.

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department had previously reported the rifle as stolen, police wrote.

Police arrested Ramirez and took him to McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a theft of a firearm charge. He was released Monday on $13,000 bond.

