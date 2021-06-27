 Skip to main content
Police work to ID man found in car after fiery wreck
Police work to ID man found in car after fiery wreck

The Waco Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a car that burst into flames following a crash early Sunday morning.

Waco Fire Department received a call at 6:14 a.m. that vehicle that was on fire at the 900 block of Garden Drive, Waco Police Department Officer Garen Bynum said.

The fire department found the man inside, who was believed to be the driver. Police officers arrived on the scene and began an investigation.

Investigators said the vehicle struck a tree before bursting into flames, but they are not certain of what led to the collision.

An autopsy was ordered and the investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

