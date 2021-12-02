Police: Worker at Mr. Greek struggled with armed robber before he was shot, killed in July

A 22-year-old man who police said struggled with an employee at a Waco Drive restaurant before shooting him was indicted Thursday on a capital murder charge in the July 10 incident.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Lavell Rodney Jones, who police say shot and killed 57-year-old Othman Nemer Alsayyed Ahmad during a robbery at Mr. Greek Grocery and Grill, 2625 W. Waco Drive.

Police were called to the business about 6:30 a.m. and found Ahmad in the front parking lot of the restaurant. He was dead when police arrived.

Ahmad was working the night shift, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., when he was killed. He had worked for the store for about a month before the shooting, a Mr. Greek employee said.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by Waco police Detective Scarlett Woodruff, store video showed a masked man entered Mr. Greek and pulled a gun on Ahmad, who took money from his pocket and handed it to the robber. As the robber turned to leave, Ahmad pulled his own gun, grabbed the robber and a struggle ensued, the affidavit says.

They exited the business and Ahmad still had his arm around the suspect. The robber turned and fired a shot into Ahmad's head before Ahmad fell to the ground and the suspect ran off on foot toward North 27th Street, according to the affidavit.