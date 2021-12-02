Police: Worker at Mr. Greek struggled with armed robber before he was shot, killed in July

A 22-year-old man who police said struggled with an employee at a Waco Drive restaurant before shooting him was indicted Thursday on a capital murder charge in the July 10 incident.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Lavell Rodney Jones, who police say shot and killed 57-year-old Othman Nemer Alsayyed Ahmad during a robbery at Mr. Greek Grocery and Grill, 2625 W. Waco Drive.
Police were called to the business about 6:30 a.m. and found Ahmad in the front parking lot of the restaurant. He was dead when police arrived.
Ahmad was working the night shift, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., when he was killed. He had worked for the store for about a month before the shooting, a Mr. Greek employee said.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Waco police Detective Scarlett Woodruff, store video showed a masked man entered Mr. Greek and pulled a gun on Ahmad, who took money from his pocket and handed it to the robber. As the robber turned to leave, Ahmad pulled his own gun, grabbed the robber and a struggle ensued, the affidavit says.
They exited the business and Ahmad still had his arm around the suspect. The robber turned and fired a shot into Ahmad's head before Ahmad fell to the ground and the suspect ran off on foot toward North 27th Street, according to the affidavit.
Woodruff uncovered messages between Jones and a confidential informant she did not name out of concern for his safety, the affidavit states. In the messages, Jones said he was the one who robbed "Greek." He also said "he tried to shoot me first so I offed him."
Jones said in the messages that "all he got" was $300 in the robbery, telling the informant he committed the robbery to make up for losing "a large amount of dope." He said in the messages that he was trying to make enough money to get back to Cleveland, Ohio, where his mother lives, according to the affidavit.
Woodruff got search warrants for Jones' cellphone, which showed that Jones' phone was in the area of the restaurant at the time of the incident, the affidavit states.
Jones remains in McLennan County Jail under $1 million bond.
Note: A police spokesperson previously provided a name for the victim different than the name given in the indictment.