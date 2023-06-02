A special prosecutor offered probation Wednesday in a plea deal that is not yet finalized for a former Mart juvenile corrections officer who was arrested in October 2019 on a charge that he sexually assaulted a boy in custody, officials said.

Jatavian Smith, 26, of Waco, received an offer of deferred adjudication and 10 years’ probation Wednesday in the 54th State District Court from Anndi Risinger of the State Special Prosecution Unit. The court ordered a presentencing investigation before it will decide whether to approve the negotiated plea, records show.

Smith had originally been indicted on two second-degree felony charges: sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. At the time of the alleged incidents, Oct. 24, 2019, Smith had worked for less than six months as a juvenile corrections officer at the McLennan County State Juvenile Corrections Facility in Mart.

Risinger and Smith’s defense attorney, Brandon Luce, filed a superseding indictment Nov. 22, 2022, charging Smith instead under the abuse of office statute with violating the civil rights of a person in custody by improper sexual activity. Under state law, the offense can be charged as a first-degree felony when the person whose rights are violated is in custody of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

In a press release at the time of his arrest Oct. 30, 2019, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department said Smith had a 14-year-old boy perform oral sex on him at the facility.

Smith was suspended the day of the alleged incident and fired Oct. 28, 2019, according to the press release. He had been hired in June 2019.

"I am outraged by this allegation, and my heart breaks for the youth, who received immediate medical and clinical care," then-Juvenile Justice Department Director Camille Cain said in the press release.