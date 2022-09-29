Property stolen with moving truck from Bellmead hotel lot recovered; two arrested

Investigators in Bellmead and Dallas this week worked to recover much of a family's belongings after thieves reportedly stole the vehicles the family was using to move from California to their new Waco home, Bellmead officials said.

The family reported Monday that a 26-foot rental truck and 20-foot trailer along with some $300,000 in household goods were stolen from the parking lot of a Bellmead hotel in the 1500 block of the North Interstate 35 access road, according to a Bellmead police statement Thursday.

Two suspects in the case were arrested in Dallas on warrants for unrelated charges Tuesday, Bellmead Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard in an interview Thursday.

“Our detectives are developing warrants for six suspects on the $300,000 theft here," Leonard added.

The arrests in Dallas were linked with the recovery of some $200,000 of the family's property that was found in the 13000 block of Skyfrost Drive in Southeast Dallas, he said. Working with the Dallas Police Department, Bellmead authorities returned these items to their owners, the statement says.

Bellmead detectives began investigating Monday and within a few hours identified six suspects, Leonard said. Detectives also gathered information and leads that allowed the Tuesday recovery of stolen property, the statement says.