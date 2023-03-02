A medical examiner testified Thursday in the murder trial of Marian Fraser that Benadryl toxicity killed 4-month-old Clara Felton, and prosecutors showed photos of the drug and a pill crusher stored near infant formula in Fraser's home day care.

Fraser, 59, is on trial this week in Waco’s 19th State District Court. An appeals court overturned her 2015 murder conviction in the case, and she was subsequently granted a new trial. The state accuses her of giving Felton a fatal dose of diphenhydramine, or Benadryl, on March 4, 2013, while the child was at Fraser’s home-based Spoiled Rotten Day Care on Hilltop Drive. Fraser has said she did not give the girl Benadryl. Clara’s grandfather is McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.

Dr. Elizabeth Ventura, a medical examiner at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, conducted Clara's autopsy the day after she died. Ventura told the jury the infant died of a lethal amount of Benadryl. Nothing else found in the autopsy would have killed her, Ventura said.

"When I saw the amount of diphenhydramine in the blood sample it was so high, that I asked for a test of skeletal muscle as well to confirm," Ventura said under questioning from McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Will Hix. "Both samples showed a lethal level of diphenhydramine."

The diphenhydramine concentration in Clara's blood sample was 1.3 milliliters per liter.

On cross, Fraser's lead defense attorney, Christy Jack, of Fort Worth, asked if Ventura knew how Clara received the medicine.

"There are only three ways it can be introduced into a person: orally, topically, intravascularly," Ventura told the jury. Intravascularly means through a blood vessel, such as a vein or artery. "I know she didn't receive it intravascularly, and it would take a whole tube (of topical Benadryl ointment) to kill an infant. I didn't see that. So, it had to be orally."

Jack also asked if the one-third ounce of white paste found in Clara's stomach had been tested.

"That looked like infant formula, I see it all the time," Ventura said. "I knew the amount of diphenhydramine in her system was lethal, so I didn't need to know how she received it."

Later Thursday, Mary Becerra described conducting the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services investigation of Fraser's home day care after Clara died. In the course of Becerra's investigation she took photographs April 30, 2013, of the inside of many of the the kitchen cabinets, including those above the counter where Fraser kept several containers of baby formula.

In the cabinets were tall stacks of plates, bowls and glasses. In the corners of the cabinets were prescription bottles and bottles of over the counter medication for infants.

A bottle of a generic form of Benadryl sat in corner of the cabinet over the baby formula. Next to the generic Benadryl sat a stack of plates with a scale on top, behind it sat a pill crusher.

"I didn't even know that was a pill crusher the day I was there," Becerra said.

Hix had pointed it out in the photo, noting that it was sold at Walmart in the pharmacy section not far from where the brand of generic Benadryl was available. He asked Becerra what she would have done differently during her investigation had she known what the pill crusher was.

"I would have asked her what she did with the pill crusher and how it was used in the care of the children," Becerra said.

On cross, Jack said the scale could have been for use in a diet plan.

Hix went on to produce a pill crusher and bottle of generic Benadryl, and Becerra said they were very similar to what she saw at the day care. Hix then asked the judge to allow him to crush one of the generic Benadryl pills, and Letty Martinez, Jack's co-counsel for the defense, objected.

A hearing on admissibility of evidence proceeded out of the presence of the jury.

Hix said he wanted to crush a pill from the generic Benadryl to show the color it produced. He suggested that the defense had emphasized the white color of the contents of Clara's stomach to imply she could not have received the diphenhydramine via crushed pills added to a bottle Fraser gave her the day she died.

Judge David Hodges ruled he would allow the demonstration Hix wanted to perform, but he said that Hix should perform it with a pediatrician on the stand, not the Department of Family and Protective Services investigator. A pediatrician could answer questions about formula and bottles and medicine better than Becerra, Hodges said.

Later in the afternoon, McLennan Count Assistant District Attorney Tara Avants called Waco police Sgt. Matthew McCallister to the stand to testify about digital forensics procedures.

On cross, Martinez established for the defense that McCallister was not the one who performed the digital forensics of the phones, computers, iPads and other electronic devices in the Fraser case. McCallister said he was next to Detective James Owens in the lab when he did it.

Martinez asked why the state did not call Owens. Avants told the judge Owens is in Dallas in hospice care and unavailable to testify.

Martinez then objected to all the digital forensics testimony and exhibits the state would offer and asked Hodges to exclude it all, prompting another hearing with the jury out of the courtroom.

Jack and Martinez cited numerous U.S. Supreme Court and Texas Court of Criminal Appeals cases in which justices ruled that laboratory tests must be introduced by the expert who conducted them, or a supervisor over the lab.

Hix and Avants conferred and told Hodges that Waco police Sgt. Keith Vaughan, who testified Wednesday about the some of the crime scene evidence, was the supervisor of both McCallister and Owens.

Hodges ruled the state could present its digital evidence with Vaughan to introduce it.