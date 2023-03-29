A punishment hearing will be held Thursday for Walter Manuel Cardona, who was found guilty Wednesday of continuous sex abuse of one child.

Judge Susan Kelly will reconvene Cardona’s jury Thursday in the 54th State District Court for his punishment hearing, courthouse officials said.

Six men and six women returned a guilty verdict Wednesday against Cardona, 32, on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child. According to Cardona's indictment, the abuse happened from February 2016 to February 2021, when the victim was between the ages of 7 and 12.

The child said that Cardona would often pick her up, take her to a bedroom and rape her or touch her in a sexual manner, during times when the child and her younger brother were alone with Cardona in the home, Child Protective Services investigator Aubrie Wiley told the jury Tuesday. The child told investigators she sometimes pleaded with Cardona not to touch her, Wiley said.

Cardona was arrested Aug. 8, 2021 and remains in the McLennan County Jail.