Quest Jones to face trial in 2019 murder of his children's mother

A Waco man who is accused of shooting his common-law wife in 2019 while their three children were in an adjacent room will stand trial for murder this week in a McLennan County district court.

A jury was sworn in Monday for the trial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, who prosecutors say shot Sherrell Carter, 26, at their home in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive on Feb. 3, 2019.

Judge Thomas West of the 19th State District Court swore in a jury of 12 and one alternate Monday. Prosecutors and defense attorneys argued pretrial motions before West after he dismissed the jury.

Jones was arrested Feb. 19, 2019, and has been held for more than 1,300 days in McLennan County Jail, with bond set at $600,000.

A ruling by West on Monday will allow prosecutors Will Hix and Maddie Beach to present evidence on the sometimes violent nature of the seven-year relationship between Jones and Carter.

In a second key ruling, West said he will allow testimony from the expert and lay expert witnesses that prosecutors have submitted for the witness list.

Hix and Beach will be able to begin the questioning of their witness with a series of queries that explain the witness' qualifications.

West also said that defense attorneys Abel Reyna and Craig DePew may offer motions to prevent witnesses to which they object from testifying. The judge said he will call attorneys to court early if necessary to rule on such motions out of the hearing of the jury.

Prosecutors also brought in a number of enlarged photographs and documents to be entered into evidence and locked up securely in the court until presented to the jury.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jones on murder charges on April 24, 2019 in Carter's death.

Carter was shot multiple times at the home she shared with Jones and their three children, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time. Authorities said at the time the couple's children were in an adjacent room when their mother was killed.

Jones called police to the home about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 3, 2019, saying an intruder shot Carter and his 3-year-old son witnessed it, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time. Court records say it isn't clear whether or not any of the children actually witnessed the murder.

Family members told police Jones has a history of violence toward Carter, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time of the arrest. Family members said at the time they knew of several domestic violence incidents that had gone unreported during the couple's relationship, according to court documents.

Carter tried to break up with Jones several times, but she would return after Jones threatened her, according to court records.