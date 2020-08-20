 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rangers arrest Crawford police chief on tampering with evidence charge
0 comments
alert

Rangers arrest Crawford police chief on tampering with evidence charge

Only $5 for 5 months

Crawford Police Chief Clay Bruton was arrested on a felony tampering with evidence charge and resigned Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The Texas Rangers arrested Bruton, 47, on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, according to jail officials. Details of the allegations against Bruton were not available Thursday.

Clay Bruton

Bruton

Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District said he issued a search warrant Thursday for Bruton's cellphone.

Crawford City Attorney Charles Buenger said he was told Bruton resigned Thursday, but he had not yet seen a formal resignation letter.

Bruton started working for the city in a reserve capacity in 1997 and became police chief in 2012.

Attempts to reach officials at Crawford City Hall were unsuccessful Thursday evening. Buenger said other city officials were planning to call an emergency city council meeting for Friday to accept Bruton's resignation and appoint an interim police chief. He said shortly before 6 p.m. that he had not seen an agenda for the meeting.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Waco Police Dept. getting 28 hybrid vehicles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert