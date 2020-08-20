Rangers arrest Crawford police chief on tampering with evidence charge

Crawford Police Chief Clay Bruton was arrested on a felony tampering with evidence charge and resigned Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The Texas Rangers arrested Bruton, 47, on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, according to jail officials. Details of the allegations against Bruton were not available Thursday.

Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District said he issued a search warrant Thursday for Bruton's cellphone.

Crawford City Attorney Charles Buenger said he was told Bruton resigned Thursday, but he had not yet seen a formal resignation letter.

Bruton started working for the city in a reserve capacity in 1997 and became police chief in 2012.

Attempts to reach officials at Crawford City Hall were unsuccessful Thursday evening. Buenger said other city officials were planning to call an emergency city council meeting for Friday to accept Bruton's resignation and appoint an interim police chief. He said shortly before 6 p.m. that he had not seen an agenda for the meeting.

