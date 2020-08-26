 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reports: Riesel teen hit by train en route to football practice
0 comments

Reports: Riesel teen hit by train en route to football practice

Only $5 for 5 months
Falls County crash

Authorities take a critically injured 16-year-old boy to a hospital after he was injured in a collision with a train in Falls County on Wednesday morning.

 Falls County Sheriff's Office photo

A Riesel High School student was seriously injured Wednesday when he was struck by a train in Falls County on his way to football practice, authorities said.

Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said the 16-year-old driver crossed the railroad tracks in a Chevrolet Tahoe around 7 a.m. near County Road 116, close to State Highway 6. Scaman said the driver was taken by air ambulance to McLane's Children's Hospital in Temple in critical condition.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said troopers were called to the crash and said it appeared the driver of the Tahoe was trying to cross the tracks before he was struck. Howard did not identify the injured teen, who was alone in the vehicle.

He said the boy was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Riesel High School football coach Keith Stifflemire told the Tribune-Herald that he and the football team are optimistic concerning the condition of the player.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Waco Police Dept. getting 28 hybrid vehicles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert