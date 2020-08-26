Reports: Riesel teen hit by train en route to football practice

A Riesel High School student was seriously injured Wednesday when he was struck by a train in Falls County on his way to football practice, authorities said.

Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said the 16-year-old driver crossed the railroad tracks in a Chevrolet Tahoe around 7 a.m. near County Road 116, close to State Highway 6. Scaman said the driver was taken by air ambulance to McLane's Children's Hospital in Temple in critical condition.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said troopers were called to the crash and said it appeared the driver of the Tahoe was trying to cross the tracks before he was struck. Howard did not identify the injured teen, who was alone in the vehicle.

He said the boy was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Riesel High School football coach Keith Stifflemire told the Tribune-Herald that he and the football team are optimistic concerning the condition of the player.

