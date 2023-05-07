Ralph Strother was back in a McLennan County courtroom last month, prosecuting a case in front of a judge who hadn't started high school by the time Strother started his 22 years on the bench.

Strother, who turns 80 this week, retired in December 2020 as judge in Waco's 19th State District Court, after hitting the state's age limit for district judges, but McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens pulled Strother out of retirement in February.

“I don’t know if I’m the oldest prosecutor in the state, but how many other prosecutors return to evaluate cases, help younger attorneys and try cases in court when they’re my age?” Strother said.

Before returning as a prosecutor, he presided over some cases as a visiting judge in surrounding counties, a common role for retired judges, but he did not find the work as rewarding as he had hoped.

"Friends of mine encouraged me to reach out to Tetens," Strother said. "After he took office, I did and I was fortunate enough that he offered me a position."

Tetens, who was elected in November and took office at the first of the year, said he is glad to have Strother join.

“Judge Strother brings a great depth of knowledge and experience to our office,” Tetens said. “His long history in the courthouse makes him a true asset.”

Former Gov. George W. Bush appointed Strother to the bench of the 19th State District Court in 1999.

Strother returned to the prosecutors’ table last month in Judge Ryan Luna’s County Court-at-Law No. 3, along with Executive Assistant District Attorney Michel Simer, to try a case of aggravated assault with a prior conviction. Strother and Simer faced defense attorney Phil Martinez, and the jury acquitted.

In addition to trying that case and mentoring the younger attorneys in the DA’s office, Strother said he also reviews cases that have been filed but not yet evaluated by the office. Restrictions related to COVID-19 dramatically slowed the progress of cases through the judicial system, and many cases filed last year under previous District Attorney Barry Johnson remain.

“There’s a tremendous backlog of cases from COVID,” Strother said. “I have a box of case files in my office from 2022 that haven’t been evaluated.”

The retired judge said he goes through each file and determines whether the case meets the requirements to prosecute.

“I decide whether to go ahead with prosecution, or whether the case needs additional investigation, or not to proceed,” Strother said.

Before his 22 years on the bench, Strother said he came to the law as a third career in the 1980s, after military intelligence work in the 1960s and practicing and teaching journalism in the 1970s. He worked in the 1980s and 1990s alternatively as a prosecutor and in private practice of law.

He began his career in the mid-1960s working as a member of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

“I was posted to the U.S. Embassy at Phenom Penh, Cambodia,” Strother said. “You know there was a war on then (the Vietnam War). Then I worked in the Pentagon in Washington.”

In the early to mid-1970s, Strother said he worked at the Tribune-Herald’s predecessor newspapers, the Waco News-Tribune and the Waco Times-Herald. He started as a reporter and moved up to copy editor, then he went on to join the journalism faculty at Baylor University, Strother said. While on the faculty he attended law school and passed the bar exam, beginning his decades long third career in the law.

Tetens said Strother’s experience makes him capable and prepared to continue holding criminals who do harm in the community accountable.

“Citizens want the law enforced, for crimes to have consequences, and Judge Strother is going to continue doing just that as our newest prosecutor,” Tetens said.