Retrial in infant's 2013 death to stay in Waco for now

A woman facing a retrial in the 2013 death of an infant at her former home day care in Waco will have to wait for jury selection next week to see if the trial will be moved to another county, and prosecutors will have to present their case without hair follicle evidence used in the initial trial.

Visiting Judge David Hodges made the rulings at pretrial hearings Wednesday.

A McLennan County jury convicted Marian Fraser, 59, of murder in 2015 in the death of 4-month-old Clara Felton, granddaughter of McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, at Fraser’s Spoiled Rotten Day Care. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned the conviction on appeal, and Fraser has been free on bond.

Testimony from the initial trial showed the infant received a fatal dose of diphenhydramine, or Benadryl. Her parents denied giving her Benadryl or giving Fraser permission to administer it to her, and Fraser denied giving Benadryl to children in her care without parents’ approval.

“Today our office continued to work diligently to seek justice for Clara, and we appreciated the Court’s careful consideration of each motion filed,” newly sworn District Attorney Josh Tetens said by email Wednesday.

Fraser’s defense attorneys, Christy Jack and Letty Martinez, partners in a Fort Worth criminal defense law firm, called witnesses and argued that the upcoming trial should be moved to another county because publicity surrounding the child’s death prevents a fair trial in McLennan County.

The state argued with population growth in Waco and McLennan County in the past 7 years since the first trial it is possible to empanel a jury without any preconceived notions of Fraser or the case.

Jack called Thad Barker, 54, of Lorena, a board member of a local church, operations director at an L3Harris facility and a member of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce who knows Fraser and her husband well through church.

“Back to the beginning and since, media accounts have portrayed Marian in negative light,” Barker said. “A high percentage of people have knowledge, preconceived ideas and strongly held opinions against her.”

McLennan County prosecutor Will Hix asked Barker if he knows of the growth in McLennan County in the past seven years through his work with the chamber of commerce. Barker said it was about 6% annually. According to the U.S. Census Bureau the county grew to about 263,000 in 2021 from about 248,000 in 2015.

Hix asked if all those new people might not pay quite as close attention to Fraser’s case as her friends do. Barker acknowledged his point.

Martinez called Bette Cook, 66, who has lived in McLennan County since 1995 and also knows Fraser through church. Cook was a defense witness in Fraser’s original trial. Martinez and Cook discussed how four jurors, after the jury selection process in the original trial, realized in the middle of the trial that they knew her, recognizing her face when she took the stand.

Hodges decided jury selection for Fraser’s retrial would begin next week with a pool of 100 and that he would prepare a questionnaire for them to determine their prior knowledge of the case, the witnesses and parties involved.

“He wants to see if he can find a jury,” Jack said at the lunch recess.

If an impartial jury cannot be found, then Hodges will rule on the motion to change venue and move the trial.

Forensics lab

Another point of contention for Fraser’s defense team was the recent discrediting of ExperTox, the forensic toxicology lab near Houston that processed hair follicles and found Benadryl in 14 other children in Fraser’s care around the time Clara died.

Fraser’s defense introduced a draft final report from the Texas Forensic Science Commission on its investigation last year of ExperTox.

“The Commission encourages all stakeholders in the criminal justice system to submit any forensic analysis performed by ExperTox for review and re-analysis (where possible) by an independent accredited laboratory,” the report concludes.

The commission approved the report and withdrew accreditation from ExperTox at its July 2022 quarterly meeting. ExperTox appealed at the October quarterly meeting, and a settlement has not yet been reached, according the commission.

The visiting judge ruled against use of the hair follicle evidence.

“We will not have the hair follicle evidence presented at this trial,” Hodges said.

Hix said he remains confident proceeding to trial next week.

“The strength of our case against Marian Fraser will be readily apparent to the jurors,” Hix said by email after Wednesday’s hearings.

Though the test results will be excluded, testimony about the day care center from parents of the children whose hair was tested may still be allowed.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Hix and prosecutor Tara Avants asked Jennifer Felton, a relative of Clara’s parents by marriage, and Dr. Anna Myers, a local pediatrician, about the napping patterns of their children who were in Fraser’s care around the time of Clara’s death.

Defense attorneys objected, saying the only reason to compare napping patterns at Fraser’s day care with napping patters at home was to lead to the hair follicle evidence.

Jack and Martinez asked Felton and Myers about their relationships with Fraser and how much they trusted her. Both parents said they trusted her at one time, but when prosecutors asked when and why the trust changed on redirect, the hair follicle evidence came up again.