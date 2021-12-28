 Skip to main content
Richland Mall evacuated, reports of shooter quickly found to be false
POLICE REPORT

Richland Mall evacuated, reports of shooter quickly found to be false

A SWAT team evacuated Richland Mall after reports of a shooting Tuesday night, but officers quickly learned it was a false alarm, officials said.

Waco Police officers responded to reports that came in just before 7 p.m. of shots fired at Richland Mall, Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. The Woodway Police SWAT team and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call, Shipley said. The initial response was conducted as if there were an active shooter.

Police learned through interviews that a fight involving a group of people broke out in the parking lot near the men’s Dillard’s store, Shipley said. The fighting group entered the mall through the Dillard’s entrance and someone yelled “Gun!,” causing a panic, she said. No shots were fired, police did not question anyone involved in the initial fight and did not find any weapons at the mall.

Police evacuated the mall “out of an abundance of caution,” and the mall closed early, Shipley said.

