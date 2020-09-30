Riesel man pleads guilty in sexual abuse of girl

A 44-year-old Riesel man who pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl is asking a judge to place him on felony probation.
Raymond Earl Rogers pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact without benefit of a plea agreement with state prosecutors.
Prosecutor Sydney Tuggle said she will oppose Rogers' request for probation at a sentencing hearing Nov. 23. Judge Ralph Strother ordered a background report to be compiled on Rogers, which the judge will review before sentencing.
While Rogers' attorney, Thomas West, told the court he will be seeking probation, Rogers faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the six second-degree felony counts. Strother could order all or some of the terms to be served consecutively as part of Rogers' open plea to the court.
Most plea bargains call for sentences to be served concurrently.
West, who was elected to succeed the retiring Strother in January, declined comment, saying he could not discuss pending matters.
Tuggle also declined further comment.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Rogers two years ago on a first-degree felony trafficking of a minor charge. He was released on bond but arrested a month later on a continuous trafficking of a minor charge after investigators said they learned more about the extent of the man's contact with the girl.
Rogers, who remains free on bond, initially was indicted on the trafficking charge, but prosecutors sought a new indictment against him last year with the six new counts.
Detectives reported Rogers bought the girl a ring, which an arrest affidavit describes as an "engagement style" ring. He also gave her a cellphone, which the two used to communicate about their relationship, including sending messages indicating they loved each other, according to the affidavit.
