Riesel PD: No report written on gunfire incident that injured officer

A Riesel police officer was hit with shrapnel from a gunshot at a traffic stop last weekend, but the Riesel Police Department has no report on the incident, Chief Danny Krumnow said.
The officer may have surgery to remove the shrapnel but is expected to return to work soon, Krumnow said.
He declined to provide more information, including the identity of the officer, the reason for the traffic stop, the time and location of the stop or the circumstances that led to the gunshot.
The Tribune-Herald early this week submitted public information requests for reports on the stop, a subsequent arrest and the officer’s injuries. Under Section 552.108 of the Texas Public Information Act, “basic information about an arrested person, an arrest, or a crime” cannot be withheld from the public.
In an email response to the Tribune-Herald, Krumnow said there is no report from his agency, and all information on the incident was given verbally to the Texas Rangers, who made the arrest.
Texas Rangers responded to the Nov. 6 incident, but the officer had left the scene by the time they arrived, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Two people were in a stopped vehicle with no one else on scene, and Rangers arrested one of them, Lamar Garfield Wright III, 21, on a third-degree felony charge of carrying a prohibited weapon. The other person in the vehicle was not arrested, Howard said.
He said the Rangers investigation is focused on the shooting, not the traffic stop.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steve January said it is his understanding that a Riesel officer stopped a vehicle driving about 100 mph, and that a weapon fired as Wright was trying to hide it in the back seat of the vehicle.
January said the sheriff’s office provided other law enforcement officials with interview rooms but was not responsible for Wright’s arrest. Both men in the vehicle cooperated with law enforcement, he said.
Wright was released Monday from McLennan County Jail after posting a $500,000 bond.
Krumnow directed questions to Waco attorney Mike Dixon, who provides legal services to Riesel. Dixon said he has not received any information about the incident from the Riesel Police Department.