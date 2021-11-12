Riesel PD: No report written on gunfire incident that injured officer

A Riesel police officer was hit with shrapnel from a gunshot at a traffic stop last weekend, but the Riesel Police Department has no report on the incident, Chief Danny Krumnow said.

The officer may have surgery to remove the shrapnel but is expected to return to work soon, Krumnow said.

He declined to provide more information, including the identity of the officer, the reason for the traffic stop, the time and location of the stop or the circumstances that led to the gunshot.

The Tribune-Herald early this week submitted public information requests for reports on the stop, a subsequent arrest and the officer’s injuries. Under Section 552.108 of the Texas Public Information Act, “basic information about an arrested person, an arrest, or a crime” cannot be withheld from the public.

In an email response to the Tribune-Herald, Krumnow said there is no report from his agency, and all information on the incident was given verbally to the Texas Rangers, who made the arrest.

Texas Rangers responded to the Nov. 6 incident, but the officer had left the scene by the time they arrived, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.