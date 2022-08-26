Road rage shooting puts Midway High briefly into 'secure status' Thursday

A road rage shooting Thursday morning led to a brief security response at Midway High School.

Passersby reported gunfire near the intersection of Central Texas Parkway and Imperial Drive, and Midway officials responded by implementing security measures and held student drop-off traffic for about 10 minutes at the high school about a mile from the intersection, officials said Thursday.

“Officers responded to a road rage incident Thursday morning where one shot was fired,” Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said of the situation near Midway High School in a Friday email. “There were no injuries and officers have not found a suspect as of yet.”

The reports of gunfire set Midway High School into an immediate “secure status,” Principal Alison Smith said in a message to student families and others.

“We immediately put everyone in the campus in secure status according to standard response protocol, and held drop off traffic and buses until we received clearance from the police,” Smith wrote.

At no time was there a threat toward students in the building, she said.

"We appreciate the fast responses to ensure no threats outside as well,” Smith said.

Waco police continue to investigate, Shipley said.