Robinson man arrested, accused of sexually abusing 4-year-old
Robinson man arrested, accused of sexually abusing 4-year-old

A 47-year-old Robinson man turned himself in at jail early Tuesday morning after Robinson police filed a warrant for his arrest on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child.

Colin David Luttoschka was taken into custody at about 4:20 a.m. According to an affidavit, Luttoschka showed a 4-year-old girl pornography and touched her in a sexual manner. Family members noticed last year that the child was acting inappropriately for her age, according to the affidavit. When they asked the child about it, she told them Luttoschka had touched her, the affidavit states.

Luttoschka also had warrants out on traffic citations and charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping, records state. He was released from jail Tuesday on $15,000 bond.

