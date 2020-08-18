Robinson man arrested, accused of sexually abusing 4-year-old

Colin David Luttoschka was taken into custody at about 4:20 a.m. According to an affidavit, Luttoschka showed a 4-year-old girl pornography and touched her in a sexual manner. Family members noticed last year that the child was acting inappropriately for her age, according to the affidavit. When they asked the child about it, she told them Luttoschka had touched her, the affidavit states.