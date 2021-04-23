Robinson man arrested on child sexual abuse allegations spanning years

Police arrested David Brett Bankester, 31, of Robinson, on Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

A child, now 13, reported to police that Bankester had abused him over the course of about three years, starting when he was 5 years old, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Investigators interviewed the boy in February of last year, and he said the abuse started when Bankester forced him to touch his genitals and perform oral sex on him, and that the abuse happened "a lot more times," according to the affidavit. As the abuse continued, between 2011 and 2015, Bankester also penetrated the child and performed oral sex on him, the affidavit states.

After the interviews and learning the alleged abuse happened in Robinson, the Waco Police Department transferred the case to the Robinson Police Department in March of last year.

After Robinson police arrested Bankester on a warrant Thursday, he remained in McLennan County Jail on $25,000 bond Friday.

