A Robinson man who has been awaiting a trial four years on charges of aggravated assault and sexual assault has been indicted on upgraded charges.

Christopher Lamar Hall, 36, was originally arrested on March 31, 2019 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sexual assault, invasive visual recording and assault family violence by occlusion, according to a 2019 indictment.

As of Thursday, he also faces a new third-degree felony charge of assault family violence with a prior, and his previous assault family violence by occlusion charge was upgraded from a third- to second-degree felony.

Court records show Hall was released from McLennan County Jail on Feb. 26, 2021 on $75,000 bond, after spending 698 days in the jail following repeated postponements of his trial. Pre-trial is currently set to begin Sept. 9 of this year, court documents show.

According to an April 1, 2019 Tribune-Herald article on Hall’s arrest, a 27-year-old woman reported to police that a man held her in a South Waco apartment against her will for five to six hours, where she was threatened at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, and had a “sexual video” of her recorded. A search warrant for the phone used to record the assaults states the woman was able to escape from the apartment and notify police after Hall used the bathroom around 6 a.m.

When police returned to the apartment, they found and arrested Hall, the article states. According to Hall’s indictment, he at some point had a “dating relationship” with the woman.

The search warrant states Hall believed the woman was cheating on him, and assaulted her by striking her with his hands and a belt, choked her until she couldn’t breathe and pointed a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. The warrant also states Hall threatened to post the sexual video to the woman’s social media pages.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said the case was repeatedly postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said created a “snowball” effect of a backlog of cases waiting for trial. Tetens said the DA’s office is currently prioritizing prosecuting the oldest and most violent offenses, with an additional priority given to those still waiting in jail.

According to court documents, Hall was previously convicted of evading arrest and theft of property between $500 and $1,500 in 2006, and assault causing bodily injury family violence in 2011. Tetens said Hall will remain free on bond until his trial begins.

Hall is represented by David Hudson, a Dallas-based attorney, according to court documents. Hudson did not immediately respond to requests to comment Friday.