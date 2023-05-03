A jury handed down a 30-year prison term Wednesday for a Robinson man after convicting him of sexually assaulting a child in 2019.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco's 54th State District Court sentenced Colin David Luttoschka, 50, in accordance with the recommendation from the jury of eight women and four men. Jurors found Luttoschka guilty of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child in a Sept. 10, 2019, incident at a Robinson home.

Testimony started Tuesday and concluded Wednesday. The child, who is now 7, and the child’s mother both testified for the state. Luttoschka did not take the stand in his own defense.

The child told their mother Aug. 10, 2020, that Luttoschka put is his fingers in the child’s anus, tried to get the child to watch his girlfriend in the shower and showed the child pornography on his phone, the mother told the jury Tuesday.

In testimony, experts from the county’s Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children also validated what the child and the mother told the jury.

“In this case, Mr. Luttoschka reaped the consequences of his evil actions, and we cannot begin to thank the victim enough for his courage to testify,” District Attorney Josh Tetens said after proceedings concluded.

Tetens said his office’s prosecutors, investigators and victim coordinators continue to prepare cases for trial and provide jurors with the evidence they need to convict and sentence violent criminals.

“We hope the message is clear that those who do harm in our community will be prosecuted and held accountable," Tetens said.

Luttoschka’s defense attorney, Jason Darling, thanked the jury Wednesday for its service and said he is disappointed in the conviction and the sentence.

“We respect the jury’s verdict,” Darling said. “We look forward to the appeals process."

In the penalty phase of the trial, Luttoschka’s mother said she believes her son is innocent and that the jury got it wrong. He has eight nephews for whom he is a great uncle, and they love him, she said.

Luttoschka’s girlfriend, Crystal McCartney, said after the proceedings concluded that she knows he is innocent.

The lead prosecutor in the case, Assistant District Attorney Tara Avants, said Luttoschka is a dangerous man who has been committing felonies for more than 30 years in McLennan County.

Avants’ co-counsel, Luke McCowan, said the jury removed a dangerous individual from the community.

“Justice was done and the jury reached the appropriate result,” McCowan said. “(The jury) told the victim that his story would not be lost.”

The jury called for evidence exhibits within in minutes of leaving the courtroom to deliberate on Luttoschka’s punishment and continued deliberating for about two hours before returning the sentence of 30 years in prison and a $3,000 fine.