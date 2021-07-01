Robinson man sentenced to 40 years for sexual abuse of 7-year-old boy

A Robinson man convicted of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old family member and also charged with sexually abusing a young girl and threatening a witness at gunpoint was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday.
Jurors in 54th State District Court convicted Cordell William Dalrymple, 20, on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and recommended he be sentenced to 40 years in prison on each count. The jury acquitted Dalrymple on a third count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Dalrymple, who will be given credit for the 874 days he spent in the McLennan County Jail awaiting trial, must receive credit for serving at least 20 years in prison before he can seek parole. He will serve the sentences concurrently after Judge Susan Kelly denied a request from prosecutors Will Hix and Sydney Tuggle for her to "stack" the terms, or to order Dalrymple to serve them consecutively for a total of 80 years.
After the jury returned its punishment verdict, one juror had what court officials described as a "panic attack" in the jury room and was treated by paramedics. While she was being treated, a defense witness who testified she thinks Dalrymple is not guilty also fell ill and was taken for treatment by the ambulance that was called for the juror.
The juror started feeling better and left on her own.
Hix thanked the jury for its service.
"We at the district attorney's office continue to be grateful for the remarkable jurors from our community who are able to bring resolution to the most difficult types of cases," Hix said. "Once again, our community gave a voice to a child and by their work has started his journey from victim to survivor."
Defense attorney Phil Martinez said his client is disappointed in the outcome of the trial but thankful that the judge did not stack the sentences.
The boy, who is now 10, testified that Dalrymple sexually assaulted him twice while Dalrymple was sleeping overnight at the boy's house in August 2018 and also sexually assaulted him the following day.
In punishment phase testimony, the boy's mother testified that her son has had suicidal ideations since he was abused and is not as trusting of others as he once was.
"It has been very difficult for him," she told the jury, adding that she feels guilty for trusting Dalrymple and thinking it would not happen.
Robinson police detectives Ryan Collins and Whitney Mathis testified that Dalrymple, despite his youth, is well known to Robinson officers, who have him flagged in their system as an offender likely to be armed and combative.
Collins told jurors that Robinson police have handled Dalrymple in domestic disturbances involving his former girlfriend, a road rage incident and a second traffic incident where he tried to run another driver off the roadway. He was not arrested in any of those incidents, the detectives said.