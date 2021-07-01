Robinson man sentenced to 40 years for sexual abuse of 7-year-old boy

"We at the district attorney's office continue to be grateful for the remarkable jurors from our community who are able to bring resolution to the most difficult types of cases," Hix said. "Once again, our community gave a voice to a child and by their work has started his journey from victim to survivor."

Defense attorney Phil Martinez said his client is disappointed in the outcome of the trial but thankful that the judge did not stack the sentences.

The boy, who is now 10, testified that Dalrymple sexually assaulted him twice while Dalrymple was sleeping overnight at the boy's house in August 2018 and also sexually assaulted him the following day.

In punishment phase testimony, the boy's mother testified that her son has had suicidal ideations since he was abused and is not as trusting of others as he once was.

"It has been very difficult for him," she told the jury, adding that she feels guilty for trusting Dalrymple and thinking it would not happen.

Robinson police detectives Ryan Collins and Whitney Mathis testified that Dalrymple, despite his youth, is well known to Robinson officers, who have him flagged in their system as an offender likely to be armed and combative.