Robinson PD: Drunk driver jailed after rollover kills two

A man was in jail on an intoxicated manslaughter charge after striking a travel trailer with his car Sunday afternoon in Robinson, causing the SUV that pulled it to flip and causing two deaths, Robinson Police said.

Bobbie Daniel Molina, 27, of Waco, was driving a Ford Taurus when he struck a travel trailer towed behind a Chevrolet Suburban in the 3100 block of South Loop 340, according to a Robinson Police Department statement. The collision caused the SUV to flip into the median between the main lane and access road, police said.

Robinson police responded to the wreck about 2:10 p.m. and found that two of three occupants in the SUV had been ejected.

The wreck partially ejected a third passenger, whom bystanders removed completely, the statement says.

Robinson Volunteer Fire Department and AMR attempted lifesaving measures on the SUV passengers.

One passenger, Delia Bogard, 73, died on the scene, the statement says. AMR transported the SUV’s driver, Floyd Bogart, 78, to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries later the afternoon, the statement says.

The third SUV occupant was treated at a local hospital and released.

Robinson police determined Molina was intoxicated on the scene and arrested him.

Molina was booked into McLennan County Jail with on a charge of intoxication manslaughter. At the jail, deputies tested a specimen of Molina’s breath, finding a blood alcohol content of .19, more than twice the legal limit for a driver in Texas.

Molina remained Monday in jail with bond listed at $20,000.