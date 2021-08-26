Robinson PD will seek capital murder charges after man dies of burns

Police said Madison, who was originally from Mississippi, was the main resident of the house and had been sleeping in bed with his new boyfriend when Lloyd broke into the house and poured gasoline on the bed, proceeding to set it on fire. Andreucci said Lloyd also set the living room couch on fire on his way out of the house before fleeing.

Robinson police believe that Madison was the primary target.

Madison’s partner is still in the hospital but no additional information was available about his condition Thursday. A female who was upstairs at the time of the fire was also taken to the hospital, where she was treated for smoke inhalation and later released.

In a statement provided to the Tribune-Herald, the Madison family expressed love for him.

“Cargin was a light not only in this world but to our family. He made his presence known and you couldn’t help but love him. We will miss all the surprise visits home to Mississippi. We will miss our surprise visits to Texas,” the Madison family said.

Stephanie Madison, his mother, also provided a statement.

“I will truly miss all our late night FaceTime calls until we fall asleep. Forever he will be my Spanky Lee Madison,” Stephanie Madison said.

