Robinson Police alert residents of car burglaries
The Robinson Police Department is searching for an individual dressed in all black who they believe burglarized several vehicles in the Surrey Ridge subdivision early Wednesday morning.

According to the Facebook from the department, officers obtained video footage from a resident who had their car burglarized, showing the person wearing all black and gloves.

Officers were dispatched to the area at about 4:45 a.m. after receiving a call from someone who said their exterior cameras were alerted to motion in their driveway, but officers could not locate anyone in the area.

The Robinson Police Department urges anyone who had their vehicle broken into to contact the department and file a report, even if nothing was taken.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

