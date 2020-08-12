Robinson police chief resigns to take Red Oak ISD chief role

After three years of service to the city of Robinson, Police Chief Phillip Prasifka will be stepping down to take the role of police chief with the Red Oak Independent School District south of Dallas.

Prasifka started with the Robinson Police Department as chief in September 2017, and his last day is expected to be Friday. He said leaving the department is difficult, but his pick this week as Red Oak ISD's chief presents an opportunity to work a little closer to home.

"I really wasn't looking to leave, but a friend of mine sent me the listing and I just thought this was something I had to put in for," Prasifka said. "All three of my kids graduated from Red Oak ISD, so I already have some great relationships there and I am really excited to move forward with the district."

It will be his fourth post as chief. Prasifka came to Robinson after serving as police chief in Glenn Heights, overseeing about 20 sworn officers, since 1999. He became the Electra police chief in 1997 after starting his career as a patrol officer in College Station.