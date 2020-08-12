Robinson police chief resigns to take Red Oak ISD chief role

After three years of service to the city of Robinson, Police Chief Phillip Prasifka will be stepping down to take the role of police chief with the Red Oak Independent School District south of Dallas.
Prasifka started with the Robinson Police Department as chief in September 2017, and his last day is expected to be Friday. He said leaving the department is difficult, but his pick this week as Red Oak ISD's chief presents an opportunity to work a little closer to home.
"I really wasn't looking to leave, but a friend of mine sent me the listing and I just thought this was something I had to put in for," Prasifka said. "All three of my kids graduated from Red Oak ISD, so I already have some great relationships there and I am really excited to move forward with the district."
It will be his fourth post as chief. Prasifka came to Robinson after serving as police chief in Glenn Heights, overseeing about 20 sworn officers, since 1999. He became the Electra police chief in 1997 after starting his career as a patrol officer in College Station.
According to the Red Oak ISD website, Prasifka will oversee about 12 officers in the department, and the district has about 6,000 students. He has a master peace officer certificate with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and is an instructor for the commission.
Prasifka said he has enjoyed his three years working in Robinson and is hopeful for the future of the department.
"We've done a lot of good things here in Robinson, and I really hope I am leaving things in line for the next chief to come into this great department," he said.
Robinson City Manager Craig Lemin wrote in a press release that the department wishes Prasifka well and knows the chief's desire to be closer to family was the driving force behind the move.
"Although we are sad to lose him we are happy he will be closer to what is very important to him, his family," the press release states. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors and know he will serve Red Oak ISD well."
An interim police chief is expected to be announced soon, Lemin said.
