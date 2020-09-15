Robinson police: Man arrested after impersonating officer

Robinson police arrested a man Monday night after he told a neighbor he was an undercover officer investigating the neighbor's truck as a stolen vehicle, an arrest affidavit states.

Officers responded at about 11 p.m. to the 600 block of Riggins Road after the man who claimed to be an officer left his neighbor's driveway and the neighbor called police, according to the affidavit. Police found and spoke with Christian Alexander Womack, 31, according to the affidavit.

"Womack advised he did speak with the neighbor because they were speeding down the street and he heard the vehicle was stolen," the affidavit states.

Womack is not a licensed peace officer with any agency, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said.

Womack was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of impersonation of a public servant and remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $8,000.

