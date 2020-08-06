Robinson police search for man who robbed convenience store, clerk at gunpoint

Robinson police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Thursday morning before fleeing the area, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said.

A man entered the CEFCO convenience store, 801 N. Robinson Drive, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday wearing a multi-colored face covering. He walked to a drink cooler, picked up a drink and took it to the counter, where he pulled out a handgun and demanded cash, O'Connor said.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash, in addition to personal items he demanded from the clerk, O'Connor said. He was described as a man in his 20s, standing about 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-5, wearing a gray hoodie, face covering, dark blue jeans and gloves.

The clerk reported hearing squealing tires immediately after the man left, believing he left in a car at a high rate of speed, O'Connor said. The clerk was uninjured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Robinson Police Department at 662-0525.

