Robinson police to seek more than smell for marijuana searches

The charge for marijuana possession up to 2 ounces is a Class B misdemeanor, which could be punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine, though possession of paraphernalia is a Class C misdemeanor, the same class as a traffic ticket. Devlin, the Hewitt chief, said departments will issue citations if any paraphernalia is found. He said his department is looking for state law and guidance from the DA’s office on how they want the issue addressed.

The Texas House late last month passed a bill that would make possession of an ounce or less a Class C misdemeanor and not allow arrests for that amount, but the Senate rejected a similar measure in the last legislative session, the Texas Tribune reported.

The local DA’s office is turning to handling the majority of its Class C misdemeanor cases through its pretrial intervention program, which has an educational component as well as drug testing aimed to help an individual not receive another offense.

“The program has been here for a number of years and has done a good job for people that don’t need to be in the jail system,” Barnes said.