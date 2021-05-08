Robinson police to seek more than smell for marijuana searches

Two years after the legalization of hemp in Texas, the Robinson Police Department has decided officers will no longer use smell alone as probable cause to search someone suspected of having marijuana, a prohibited form of the plant.
“I want them to make sure that they are digging a little deeper to make sure that we aren’t violating anybody's rights or putting an innocent person through a criminal procedure,” said Chief Rich Andreucci, who joined the department in January.
For Andreucci, the decision is meant address the difficulty in distinguishing between hemp and marijuana, as Texas law defines them.
“Hemp is legal in Texas, and you can buy CBD with hemp that you can smoke. It looks and smells similar to marijuana,” Andreucci said.
The distinction is a legal one between types of Cannabis sativa L, based on the plants', or plant products', concentration of THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high. A Texas law passed in June 2019 defines "marihuana," the prohibited class of cannabis, as having a THC concentration of more than 0.3% by dry weight. It defines hemp as cannabis with a THC concentration of not more than 0.3%.
While hemp is traditionally associated with use of its fibers for rope, paper and other products, it also contains other compounds, including CBD, which does not induce a high but has grown in popularity for human consumption, including as a dietary supplement with a wide range of claimed benefits.
Hemp and marijuana are from the same family of plants, but their chemical makeup makes their effects when consumed very different, said Ann Tamporello, who is a Waco Police Department officer and the owner of a CBD American Shaman shop near Fourth Street and Interstate 35, which sells hemp, including in forms prepared to be smoked.
“Even though they look the same, when someone ingests it the effects are very very different,” Tamporello said.
Hemp and marijuana are essentially indistinguishable in terms of fresh smell, burned smell, looks and taste, she said.
“I equate cannabis kinda parallel to grass," Tamporello said. "If you don’t know anything about grass and you look out into your front yard, you can say ‘yes, I have grass,’ but if you know about grass you can distinguish … between the different types of grass.”
With those similarities in mind, Andreucci said it is his job to make sure the rights of people not violating any laws are protected.
“I would like to get in front of it with my department and address it before it becomes an issue," Andreucci said. "We are being proactive about it.”
Other departments in McLennan County are not taking that route, as many are still allowing and encouraging officers to rely on the smell of cannabis to establish probable cause for a search.
“The smell is still legally considered probable cause because it could be a violation of the law,” Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Waco Police, likewise, have not changed policy regarding the odor of cannabis, and are still charging people with possession of marijuana, Officer Garen Bynum said.
“We are still operating as normal, and the odor of marijuana is still probable cause to search your vehicle,” Bynum said.
If a substance believed to be marijuana is confiscated, Waco police will send it off to a Texas Department of Public Safety lab to be tested, he said.
Tamporello said that if an officer pulls someone over and smells marijuana they can legally seize the specimen and write up a report with the person's information, then send the specimen out for testing. If the test indicates the specimen is legally permissible hemp, it could be returned to the person, but if the test indicates it is illegal marijuana, the lab would send it back to the police department, allowing the local district attorney's office to pursue charges if it chooses.
“Police officers are still allowed to use probable cause to search and use the odor of marijuana, whether fresh or burnt, … to search because it is still federally illegal,” Tamporello said.
Proper documentation and storage is key, she said.
“Think about it as a prescription drug. If it is in its proper packaging with your name and it is what it is supposed to be, you are one hundred percent legal and OK. … The issue is if you were to take pills and put them in a plastic baggie and put that in your center console,” Tamporello said.
It is the individual's responsibility to ensure they are properly consuming hemp and they have proof it is hemp, not an officer's responsibility, she said.
The city of Bellmead is encouraging its officers to continue to search if the smell of cannabis is present.
“I would always encourage officers to err on the side of safety and use the scent as probable cause but not necessarily to arrest,” said Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary, a longtime Woodway police chief who also has been serving as Bellmead's interim chief for a little more than a month.
Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey confirmed officers are still conducting searches based on scent.
Waco attorney Will Hutson said whether smell alone is enough to justify a search is an open question.
“When you burn hemp it smells like pot. When you burn pot it smells like hemp," Hutson said. "It is all cannabis.”
Other factors in a given situation inevitably would come into play.
“Unless you have a person who admits it is weed, I don't know if smell is going to be enough," Hutson said "But that would be litigated on a case by case basis in a motion to suppress.”
The Robinson department believes officers should have more than just a scent to merit a search.
“We have a very good group of police officers, and they are more concerned with protecting the rights of the innocent than just making sure that we get a little bit of marijuana off the streets," Andreucci said. "There were a lot of questions, but we would rather make sure that innocent people won't get pulled into the system.”
He said he hopes by asking for more than just a scent, officers will ask more questions, engage more, and become better at investigating.
“I want my officers to do good police work,” Andreucci said.
The need to test for THC concentration has strained the capacity at state labs, leading most area agencies, at the direction of the district attorney's office, to limit arrests for misdemeanor levels of possession starting in 2019. That dynamic remains.
First Assistant McLennan County District Attorney Nelson Barnes said the DPS state lab is currently only testing for felony amounts, because it does not have the resources to test for misdemeanors as well.
The charge for marijuana possession up to 2 ounces is a Class B misdemeanor, which could be punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine, though possession of paraphernalia is a Class C misdemeanor, the same class as a traffic ticket. Devlin, the Hewitt chief, said departments will issue citations if any paraphernalia is found. He said his department is looking for state law and guidance from the DA’s office on how they want the issue addressed.
The Texas House late last month passed a bill that would make possession of an ounce or less a Class C misdemeanor and not allow arrests for that amount, but the Senate rejected a similar measure in the last legislative session, the Texas Tribune reported.
The local DA’s office is turning to handling the majority of its Class C misdemeanor cases through its pretrial intervention program, which has an educational component as well as drug testing aimed to help an individual not receive another offense.
“The program has been here for a number of years and has done a good job for people that don’t need to be in the jail system,” Barnes said.
A February poll by Texas Tribune and University of Texas found 60% of respondents think possession of at least small amounts of marijuana should be legal for any purpose, in addition to another 28% who think it should be legal for medical purposes. That compares to 49% for any purpose and 28% for medical purposes in 2014.
While Robinson is the first department to move in the direction of now allowing scent to be the only probable cause for a search, the department remains as committed as others in the area to stopping drug and drdug-related crimes, Andreucci said.
“We are still committed to taking drugs off the streets and making sure that the people of Robinson are safe," Andreucci said. "This is not a city where you can come and use narcotics or drugs, but we want to make sure the rights are not being violated.”