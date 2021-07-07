Robinson woman who had sex with teen placed on deferred probation

A Robinson woman who had sex with a 15-year-old boy in 2018 was placed on deferred probation Wednesday.

Amanda Dawn Bush, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony sexual assault of a child in exchange for a recommendation from McLennan County prosecutors that she be placed on deferred probation.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco's 54th State District Court approved the plea deal Wednesday and sentenced Bush to deferred probation for 10 years.

In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if defendants successfully complete the terms and conditions of probation. While there would be no final conviction on her record if Bush completes deferred probation, she must register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

Bush's attorney, Rob Swanton, said Bush has accepted responsibility for her actions and is ready to move on with her life.

Robinson police initially arrested Bush on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in September 2018 after she was found with a 16-year-old boy in a car parked at Peplow Park about 5 a.m.