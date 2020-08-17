Robinson's interim police chief is retired DPS major

For the second time in the last 16 months, retired Texas Department of Public Safety Maj. Danny Smith will fill in as interim police chief for a McLennan County city.
Robinson City Manager Craig Lemin announced Monday that Smith, a 32-year DPS veteran, will take the lead of the Robinson Police Department beginning Aug. 24. Smith will take his interim role after the resignation of former Chief Phillip Prasifka, who was named police chief with the Red Oak Independent School District south of Dallas.
“I am really excited,” Smith said. “I am looking forward to running and working again with the people that do the work.”
Smith, 72, will work as a temporary Robinson employee, making $7,500 per month, until a new police chief is named. Lemin said Smith came highly recommended, especially after he served as interim police chief with the city of Bellmead last year.
“He knows the area, he is very well experienced, and he has a wealth of knowledge and experience, in fact,” Lemin said. “I think he will be a very good fit for the community. We looked at some others and most the others would be from outside of Central Texas area, but in talking with a few people from Bellmead, they really thought he did a good job.”
Smith, a decorated Vietnam War veteran, retired from DPS in 2003 after supervising about 460 employees. He later became the first director of the McLennan Community College Police Academy after the program was rebuilt in 2004.
He also worked as the division chair of the Emergency Services Education Center.
“I really thought I was done when I left Bellmead, but then this opportunity came up,” Smith said. “I know most of (the Robinson officers) or a lot of them and they went through our academy at MCC and we continued to work with them and cadet classes, so it’s a great opportunity and I hope I can bring some stability in this interim period.”
Lemin said the city posted the next police chief posting early last week and the city has nearly 10 applications with the first review date scheduled for Sept 14. He said he hoped to have finalists narrowed down in the next several months and hope to name the next police chief by the end of the year.
“(We are) looking for someone who is progressive, in tune with the issues that are currently important with law enforcement and has a strong community focus,” Lemin said. “Police work today is a challenge given the current environment and I think if you are out-of-touch with what’s going on, it makes it harder.”
