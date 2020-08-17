Robinson's interim police chief is retired DPS major

Smith, a decorated Vietnam War veteran, retired from DPS in 2003 after supervising about 460 employees. He later became the first director of the McLennan Community College Police Academy after the program was rebuilt in 2004.

He also worked as the division chair of the Emergency Services Education Center.

“I really thought I was done when I left Bellmead, but then this opportunity came up,” Smith said. “I know most of (the Robinson officers) or a lot of them and they went through our academy at MCC and we continued to work with them and cadet classes, so it’s a great opportunity and I hope I can bring some stability in this interim period.”

Lemin said the city posted the next police chief posting early last week and the city has nearly 10 applications with the first review date scheduled for Sept 14. He said he hoped to have finalists narrowed down in the next several months and hope to name the next police chief by the end of the year.

“(We are) looking for someone who is progressive, in tune with the issues that are currently important with law enforcement and has a strong community focus,” Lemin said. “Police work today is a challenge given the current environment and I think if you are out-of-touch with what’s going on, it makes it harder.”

