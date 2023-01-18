Ross man gets 20 years for choking children's mother

A Ross man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to choking the mother of his children in April 2019.

Stephen Dewayne Watkins, 30, pleaded guilty before Judge Thomas West in Waco’s 19th State District Court to choking the woman Apr. 3, 2019, while she held his one of his very young daughters.

West sentenced Watkins to 20 years on one count of second-degree felony family violence by occlusion with a prior and 10 years on one count of third-degree felony family violence. Because the two counts stem from the same event, Texas law requires the prison terms to run concurrently.

“I put hands on her that day,” Watkins told McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Ryan Calvert under questioning.

Calvert asked if he grabbed her that day. Watkins recited the charges to which he pleaded guilty. Calvert continued to press.

“She was blocking the door and I wanted to leave,” Watkins said. “So I put my hands about her throat and picked her up and moved her.”

The woman had testified earlier that when Watkins choked her she could feel the flow of blood to her head stop and that when he lifted her she felt her awareness drain away into darkness.

She testified that Watkins had hit her numerous times and choked her once before the April incident.

Watkins said he did not recall the previous incidents.

“I’m not saying she’s lying,” Watkins said. “I’m saying I don’t recall putting hands on her any other time.”

His children’s mother also testified that Watkins had threatened to kill her and their children multiple times by text message and email, even after she attempted to block him from contacting her.

Calvert asked Watkins if he had threatened to kill his children’s mother and his own mother during any jail phone conversations. Watkins said he did so.

Watkins’ mother, Melissa Adams, testified that when he had been in high school he had not liked being told “no” and had sometimes responded angrily or violently to being told “no.”

Watkins said that while growing up, he had gone to the Ascension Providence DePaul Center for a few months at the age of 4, and spent nearly a year at Cedar Crest Hospital and Residential Treatment Center near Belton when he was 9. He said that when he had been younger than 10, many times his biological father had beaten him and “thrown me against the wall.”

Watkins also spent some time in McLennan County’s Bill Logue Juvenile Justice Center and about a year at the Waco Center for Youth while he was 14 and 15.

After graduating from West High School, Watkins enlisted in the U.S. Army and received assignment to the 101st Airborne Division. He deployed with the division to Afghanistan before he met his children’s mother.

Watkins told his defense attorney David Hudson under questioning about three times during combat when mortar rounds, rocket propelled grenades and 107 millimeter rockets had exploded close enough to him to knock him to the ground and injure his head.

By the time his deployment to Afghanistan ended, Watkins said he experienced severe headaches and “got into it with a major and a colonel” who wanted to fly him out to Germany to receive medical treatment for his headaches.

Calvert brought forth the fact that Watkins had left the Army by taking a discharge instead of being prosecuted in military court for theft from a sandwich shop on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where the 101st Airborne Division is based.

Watkins also said he had received a 100% disability rating from the Department of Veterans Affairs for post traumatic stress disorder and for injuries to his head. The disability rating allowed him to file for a pension of about $3,000 per month, Watkins said.

The mother of Watkins’ children testified that she and Adams had made numerous appointments for Watkins to receive counseling through the VA. She said Watkins actually went to “maybe one” of the appointments.

When Hudson asked Watkins about counseling, Watkins said he was not opposed to it, and would have gone, but his GPS too often led him to the wrong place.